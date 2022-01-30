Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 6,963 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $227.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.03. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

