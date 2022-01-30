Aviva PLC Sells 12,834 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Renasant worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 70,518 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

RNST opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

