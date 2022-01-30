Aviva PLC Sells 28,190 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,190 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after buying an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 357,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

