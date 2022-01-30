Aviva PLC Sells 37,156 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,156 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.