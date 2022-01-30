Aviva PLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

