Aviva PLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 307.1% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Chemed by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total transaction of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $463.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

