Aviva PLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.11% of Marcus & Millichap as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

