Aviva PLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.80.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

