Aviva PLC Takes Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Brady at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of BRC opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

