Aviva PLC Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLI stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

