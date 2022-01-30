Aviva PLC Takes Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Neogen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 825.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG opened at $35.06 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

