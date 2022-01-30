AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $5,211.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXIS Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

