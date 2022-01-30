Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.39% of Axon Enterprise worth $44,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -340.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $7,111,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $9,424,317.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 515,827 shares worth $94,932,800. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

