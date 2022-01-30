Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Axos Financial worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 195,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

