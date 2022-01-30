Azbit Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Azbit has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. Azbit has a market cap of $805,997.91 and approximately $295.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Azbit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045238 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00108400 BTC.

Azbit Coin Profile

AZ is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azbit is azbit.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Azbit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.