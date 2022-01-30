Azuki Market Capitalization Reaches $430,635.73 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Azuki has a total market cap of $430,635.73 and approximately $28,026.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Azuki has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.99 or 0.06719712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.51 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

