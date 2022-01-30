Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.60). Azul reported earnings of ($1.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 1,051.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 969,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 783,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

AZUL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59. Azul has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

