BabySwap One Day Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (BABY)

BabySwap (CURRENCY:BABY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One BabySwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BabySwap has traded down 4% against the dollar. BabySwap has a total market cap of $53.74 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.83 or 0.06831525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.46 or 0.99737462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053401 BTC.

About BabySwap

BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,935,840 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc

Buying and Selling BabySwap

