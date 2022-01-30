Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $10.99 or 0.00028922 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $136.85 million and $9.58 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,452,057 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

