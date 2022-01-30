BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAESY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 42,282 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

