Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,371 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Baidu worth $195,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $146.53 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.14 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

