Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

