Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Balchem worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Balchem by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after purchasing an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Balchem by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Balchem by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.96.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

