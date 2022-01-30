Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Balchem makes up 1.1% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.65% of Balchem worth $265,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 437.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Balchem by 73.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 65.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Balchem by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

