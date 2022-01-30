Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 22,190 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.58% of Floor & Decor worth $201,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $354,734,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $103.26 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.