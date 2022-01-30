Bamco Inc. NY Buys 47,708 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,556,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.02% of Clarivate worth $143,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $760,346,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,734,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE CLVT opened at $16.00 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

