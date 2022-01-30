Bamco Inc. NY Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises 1.5% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 6.92% of Guidewire Software worth $683,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $96.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.42.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.