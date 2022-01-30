Bamco Inc. NY Has $140.78 Million Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158,881 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 319,532 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.03% of TripAdvisor worth $140,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,658,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after buying an additional 739,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

