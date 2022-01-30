Bamco Inc. NY Has $525.15 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.65% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $525,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,430.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,552.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,515.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

