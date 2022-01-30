Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 66,673 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,673 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.83% of Zillow Group worth $186,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $60,197.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

