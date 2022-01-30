Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,520,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,837 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.36% of Charles Schwab worth $474,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,611,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,378,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,849 shares of company stock worth $33,207,697. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.