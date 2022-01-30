Bamco Inc. NY Sells 25,686 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,686 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 3.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.63% of MSCI worth $1,319,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $508.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.08. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.24 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.43.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

