Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.60% of VeriSign worth $136,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after buying an additional 325,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total value of $137,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,781 shares of company stock worth $11,246,407. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

