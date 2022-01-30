Banano (BAN) Reaches Market Cap of $16.11 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $16.11 million and $59,760.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001104 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,916 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,831,372 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.