Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Up 83.7% in January

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN remained flat at $$3.55 during trading hours on Friday. 4,849,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,903. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

