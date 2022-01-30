Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $3.54

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.54 or 0.00009352 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $124.65 million and $22.27 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00108533 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

