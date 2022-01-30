Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the December 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

BLMIF stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

