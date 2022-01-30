Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOH opened at $85.68 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

