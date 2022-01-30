Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

