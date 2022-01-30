Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,586 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $48,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 235,419 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $823,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $120.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

