Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 24,990 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,652,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE BKR opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,446,578 shares of company stock worth $1,186,174,906 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

