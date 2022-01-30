Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100,141 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of PVH worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $93.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.