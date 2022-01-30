Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.47 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $370.89 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.11 and its 200-day moving average is $483.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

