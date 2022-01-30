Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $206.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.27. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

