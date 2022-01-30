Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

CRL stock opened at $321.73 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.99 and a 200 day moving average of $394.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

