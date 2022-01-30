Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $4.04 Million in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Upwork as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 125,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $314,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,365 shares of company stock worth $11,391,942. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

