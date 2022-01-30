Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $7,215,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 705.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 47,804 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,744,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.