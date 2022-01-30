Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 46,197 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,745 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in American Airlines Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,203 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in American Airlines Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,769 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

