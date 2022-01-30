Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $231.31 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

