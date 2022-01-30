Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 52,016 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.31 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

